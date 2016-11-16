FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Intermolecular entered into a governance agreement by and between company and Raging Capital Management
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Intermolecular entered into a governance agreement by and between company and Raging Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Intermolecular Inc

* On Nov 14, co entered into a governance agreement by and between company and Raging Capital Management LLC

* As of date of governance agreement, investor beneficially owned 13.5 million shares, or about 27.3%, of co's common stock

* Company and investor agreed to include in slate of nominees recommended by board of directors of company for election as directors

* Investor agreed that it will not seek to elect more than one director to board at 2017 annual meeting

* Intermolecular says investor & co also agreed that investor or any of affiliates may acquire, at their discretion, up to an additional 8 million shares of stock of issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.