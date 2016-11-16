FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Santos Ltd farms-in to PNG exploration licence
November 16, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Santos Ltd farms-in to PNG exploration licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd :

* Santos farms-in to PNG exploration licence

* Interest will be acquired from both Oil Search and ExxonMobil

* "Is expected to have a mean gas resource of approximately 2 TCF at a proposed depth of approximately 3,450 metres"

* Signed an agreement to farm-in for a 20% interest in petroleum prospecting licence (ppl) 402 in papua new guinea

* Post farm-in, PPL 402 participants will be affiliates of Santos (20%), affiliates of ExxonMobil (42.5%) and Oil Search

* Farm-in results in Santos' participation in recently spudded Muruk 1 exploration well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

