BRIEF-BeiGene announces proposed public offering
* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares
Nov 16 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited
* Scorpio Services Holding Limited has purchased an aggregate of 300,000 common shares of company at an average price of $4.45/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier announces pricing of its new issuance of senior notes due 2021
* THL Credit- notes constitute further issuance of form single series with $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2022