* Funds managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC announce intention to sell up to 27 mln shares in Virgin Money Holdings Plc -Bookrunner

* Placing shares represent approximately 6.1 pct of the company's issued share capital - Bookrunner

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild - Bookrunner