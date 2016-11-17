BRIEF-NLFI announces sale of part of its stake in ABN AMRO Group

(Repeats NOV 16 story with no change to text)
Nov 16 (Reuters) - NL Financial investments:
* NFLI announces sale of part of its stake in ABN AMRO Group
* Stichting Administratiekantoor Beheer Financiële Instellingen ("NLFI"), on behalf of the Dutch state, announces its intention to sell up to 65 million Depositary Receipts for Shares (DRS)in ABN Amro group
* DRS in ABN Amro group will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to qualified investors
* NLFI's shareholding in ABN Amro is expected to decrease to 70 pct of ABN Amro's share capital (from 77 pct currently)
* Transaction is expected to settle on 21 November 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2fFMFtN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)