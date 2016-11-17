FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NLFI announces sale of part of its stake in ABN AMRO Group
November 16, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NLFI announces sale of part of its stake in ABN AMRO Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats NOV 16 story with no change to text)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - NL Financial investments:

* NFLI announces sale of part of its stake in ABN AMRO Group

* Stichting Administratiekantoor Beheer Financiële Instellingen ("NLFI"), on behalf of the Dutch state, announces its intention to sell up to 65 million Depositary Receipts for Shares (DRS)in ABN Amro group

* DRS in ABN Amro group will be sold by way of an accelerated book building offering to qualified investors

* NLFI's shareholding in ABN Amro is expected to decrease to 70 pct of ABN Amro's share capital (from 77 pct currently)

* Transaction is expected to settle on 21 November 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2fFMFtN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

