9 months ago
BRIEF-S.A's Competition Tribunal amends Commission, AMSA settlement
November 16, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-S.A's Competition Tribunal amends Commission, AMSA settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - S.Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Confirmed settlement agreement between Competition Commission and ArcelorMittal South Africa, but made 2 amendments

* Removed clause allowing co to exceed EBIT margin cap of 10 pct upto max margin gap 15 pct if raw materials basket seen above $350 per ton for any 3 months

* New clause inserted that co engagement in exchange with govt depts, subject always to compliance with the Competition Act

* Co committed to 4.6 bln rand capex over next 5 years; Commission agreed settlement would cover all pending cases against co

* Has approved, without conditions, the large merger whereby Redefine will acquire Pivotal

* Merger between FPT Group, logistical services company Tradekor has been approved by the tribunal without conditions

* Has approved the merger of Unitrans Automotive and Koos Nel Group Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

