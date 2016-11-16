BRIEF-Immucell files for sale of up to 659,880 shares of co's common stock
* Files for sale of up to 659,880 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing
Nov 16 Kraft Heinz Co :
* The Kraft Heinz Company recommends stockholders reject 'mini-tender' offer by TRC Capital Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Some Kirkland Lake Gold Inc shareholders want the Canadian miner to open talks with Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc, arguing that Kirkland was too hasty in rejecting their joint takeover offers.
SANTIAGO, Nov 16 LATAM Airlines said on Wednesday that Brazil's competition regulator Cade has given the green light for Qatar Airways to purchase a stake in the Chile-headquartered regional carrier.