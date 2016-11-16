BRIEF-Venbio Select Advisor LLC reports 9 pct stake in Immunomedics - SEC filing

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Venbio Select Advisor LLC:

* Venbio Select Advisor LLC reports 9 percent stake in Immunomedics Inc as of Nov. 11 - SEC filing

* Previously engaged, may in future additionally engage, in talks with members of Immunomedics management and board

* May in future engage in talks with Immunomedics management, board regarding business, strategies including board composition

* Filed preliminary proxy with SEC to solicit proxies to elect Aghazadeh, Scott Canute, Peter Hutt, Khalid Islam to Immunomedics board Source text (bit.ly/2ghTepT) Further company coverage: