9 months ago
BRIEF-Venbio Select Advisor LLC reports 9 pct stake in Immunomedics - SEC filing
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Venbio Select Advisor LLC reports 9 pct stake in Immunomedics - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Venbio Select Advisor LLC:

* Venbio Select Advisor LLC reports 9 percent stake in Immunomedics Inc as of Nov. 11 - SEC filing

* Previously engaged, may in future additionally engage, in talks with members of Immunomedics management and board

* May in future engage in talks with Immunomedics management, board regarding business, strategies including board composition

* Filed preliminary proxy with SEC to solicit proxies to elect Aghazadeh, Scott Canute, Peter Hutt, Khalid Islam to Immunomedics board Source text (bit.ly/2ghTepT) Further company coverage:

