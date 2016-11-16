FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-First Solar to reduce workforce by about 1,600 associates
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-First Solar to reduce workforce by about 1,600 associates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc :

* To reduce First Solar's workforce by approximately 1,600 associates, or 27% of its approximately 6,000 global total

* First Solar-charges related to restructuring will be incurred primarily Q4 with remaining being incurred in 2017 and 2018

* First Solar Inc - First Solar will substantially reduce its workforce at its domestic and international manufacturing facilities

* First Solar-of the expected charges, between $70 million and $100 million are expected to result in cash expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2fZRIGB) Further company coverage:

