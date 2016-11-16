FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Northern Right Capital Management buys PRGX stock
#Funds News
November 16, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Right Capital Management buys PRGX stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - PRGX Global Inc :

* Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. - purchased PRGX stock based on belief that shares represented "attractive investment opportunity" - SEC filing

* Northern Right Capital Management-may nominate/recommend candidates to serve on PRGX Global board

* Northern Right Capital Management-may have talks with shareholders, potential nominees to PRGX Global board concerning changes to strategy, capitalization

* Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. - reports 5.9 percent stake in PRGX Global as of November 14, 2016 - SEC filing

* Northern Right Capital Management-may have talks with potential nominees to PRGX Global board concerning changes to ownership, governance structure Source text: (bit.ly/2fi2Xsg) Further company coverage:

