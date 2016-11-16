BRIEF-First Solar says will begin phasing out Series 4 production later this year-conf call

Nov 16 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc
* Will begin phasing out Series 4 production later this year
* Says one impact of Series 6 pull forward is that 2017 production will be lower than previously communicated
* Following presidential election, some uncertainty has arisen around federal programs benefiting renewable energy development in the US such as ITC
* Expects to see a shift in profitability as Series 6 comes online in the second half of 2018
* Expects about 2.2 gigawatts of production next year versus over 3 gigawatts this year
* First Solar says not assuming any improvement in the market, relating to average selling prices in 2017