9 months ago
BRIEF-Alarm.com Holdings, Icontrol entered into amendment to asset purchase agreement to address questions raised by FTC
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alarm.com Holdings, Icontrol entered into amendment to asset purchase agreement to address questions raised by FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Alarm.Com Holdings Inc

* Alarm.com Holdings says on Nov 15, co, Icontrol entered into amendment to asset purchase agreement to address questions raised by FTC

* Alarm.com says amendment also provides that co continue to pay salaries to all Icontrol employees hired by co for at least 90 days after deal closing

* Alarm.com holdings says amendment modifies covenants between Icontrol, co that apply from date of signing asset purchase agreement to date of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
