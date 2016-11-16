BRIEF-Banc of California says delay in filing of third quarter 10-Q

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Inc

* Banc of California announces quarterly preferred stock dividends, bylaw amendment and delay of filing of third quarter 2016 10-q

* Banc of California - amended bylaws to extend period of time by 30 days that stockholders may submit proposals in connection with 2017 annual meeting

* Banc of California - delaying filing of Q3 10-Q to allow completion of review into certain "purported improper relationships, related party transactions"