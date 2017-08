Nov 16 (Reuters) - CalPERS

* Board of administration for CalPERS declared City of Loyalton in default of its obligations to CalPERS

* Decision of default means Loyalton's retirees will see benefits reduced in accordance with California public employees' retirement law

* California Fairs Financing Authority, Niland Sanitary District have taken actions to avoid termination proceedings due to non-payment Further company coverage: (bit.ly/2f5LzcJ)