BRIEF-BeiGene announces proposed public offering
* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares
Nov 16 Wecast Network Inc
* On Nov 11, 2016, co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Sun Seven Stars Hong Kong Cultural Development Limited
* Pursuant to terms of SPA, co has agreed to sell and issue 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, for $1.76 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BeiGene Ltd - public offering of $175 million of its American depositary shares
* Bombardier announces pricing of its new issuance of senior notes due 2021
* THL Credit- notes constitute further issuance of form single series with $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2022