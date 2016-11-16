BRIEF-Hain Celestial says audit committee of board concluded independent review

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc :

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - review found no evidence of intentional wrongdoing in connection with company's financial statements

* Hain Celestial Group - will not be in a position to release financial results until completion of internal accounting review and audit process

* Hain Celestial - audit committee of board has concluded independent review into concessions with respect to certain distributors in United States

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - "has begun to implement a remediation plan to strengthen its internal controls and organization" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: