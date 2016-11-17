FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Dexia Q3 net income group share at 309 million euros
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dexia Q3 net income group share at 309 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dexia SA :

* Net income group share at 309 million euros ($330.35 million) in Q3 2016

* "Common Equity Tier 1" at 17.2 pct as at 30 September 2016

* Q3 credit risk exposure at Sept 30 175.3 million euros

* Positive contribution of accounting volatility elements of 176 million euros, against a favourable market background, following a negative episode in Q2 marked by the vote in favour of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

