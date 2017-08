Nov 17 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Group Ltd -

* Same store sales for 3Q2016 decreased by 7.3%

* Total operating revenue increased by 0.5% to rmb1.07 billion in 3Q2016

* For 3Q2016 loss attributable to shareholders was rmb123.9 million versus rmb77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: