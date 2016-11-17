FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-African Alliance Insurance notifies of delay in release of financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2015
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-African Alliance Insurance notifies of delay in release of financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - African Alliance Insurance Plc :

* Says its audited financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2015, could not be filed within NSE filing timeline of March 31, 2016

* Says reason for the delay is due to the fact that one of the co's offshore major sibsidiary recently obtained approval of their financial statement

* Says co is working towards submitting the aduited financial statements to the exchange and is hopeful to do so on or before Dec. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/2f6zHXF

