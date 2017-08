Nov 17 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Q3 revenues totalled 10.7 million euros (4.1 million crowns in Q3 2015), an increase of 164 percent compared with same quarter for previous year

* Q3 operating profit 4.7 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

