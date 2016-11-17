FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Vonovia se vonovia has already received tender commitments for a total of 27.2% of conwert shares including 25.7% of conwert shares held by adler real estate ag and 1.5% of treasury shares held by conwert
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Vonovia se vonovia has already received tender commitments for a total of 27.2% of conwert shares including 25.7% of conwert shares held by adler real estate ag and 1.5% of treasury shares held by conwert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vonovia Se

* Vonovia se launches public offer for conwert shares

* Vonovia commits to offer 0.496645 new vonovia shares per conwert share, or an alternative cash consideration of eur 16.16 per conwert share

* Offer period will start tomorrow with start of trading at vienna stock exchange and is scheduled to expire at 17:00 hours cet on 19 december 2016

* Takeover is subject to reaching mandatory minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of all conwert shares at time of expiry of acceptance period

* Vonovia has already received tender commitments for a total of 27.2% of conwert shares including 25.7% of conwert shares held by adler real estate ag and 1.5% of treasury shares held by conwert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.