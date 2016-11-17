BRIEF-Ado Properties 9-mth EBITDA from rental activities up at 34.2 mln euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ado Properties SA :

* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed

* Income from rental activities of Ado Properties increased in first nine months 2016 by 40% to 65.2 million euros ($69.71 million)(9m 2015: 46.7 million euros)

* Expected FFO 1 run rate in 2016 around 52 million euros

* EBITDA from rental activities increased by 35% from 34.2 million euros in first nine months 2015 to 46.4 million euros in first nine months 2016

* FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by 46% up to 31.5 million euros(9M 2015: 21.6 million euros) due to operational performance and relative improvement of net cash interest expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)