BRIEF-Investec Plc H1 ongoing operating profit fell to 315 mln stg

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Investec Plc

* H1 adjusted eps rose 1.8 percent to 22.7 pence

* Operating profit increased 0.7% to gbp281.4 million

* Group is comfortable with its common equity tier 1 ratio target at a 10% level

* Investment income reduced materially to gbp28.8 million

* Ongoing operating profit decreased 0.2% to gbp 314.5million

* Core loans and advances increased 16.1% to gbp20.4 billion

* Board declared a dividend of 10.0 pence per ordinary share

* Group reported a write down on an investment in Hong Kong portfolio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)