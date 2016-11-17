FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2016

BRIEF-South Africa's Investec says half-year profit up 20 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Investec Ltd :

* For six months to Sept.30, net fee and commission income increased 1.7 pct to 894 mln stg (2015: 879 mln stg)

* For six months to Sept.30, total trading income decreased 21.8 pct to 208 mln(2015: 266 mln stg)

* Total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances at 5 204 mln rand(2015: 5 199 mln rand)

* For six months to Sept.30, net interest income increased 22.8 pct to 3 759 mln rand(2015: 3 061 mln rand)

* For six months to Sept.30, investment income decreased 83.0 pct to 170 mln rand (2015: 1 002 mln rand) impacted by a change in accounting treatment

* Impairments on loans and advances increased from 287 mln rand to 322 mln rand, with credit loss ratio on average core loans and advances amounting to 0.30 pct (31 march 2016: 0.26 pct)

* For six months to Sept.30, profit before taxation and acquired intangibles decreased by 5.4 pct to 1 988 mln rand(2015: 2 101 mln rand). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

