BRIEF-USU Software 9-month revenues up 11.8 pct at 51.39 million euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* Management board confirms guidance for year as a whole and 2017

* Lifted 9-month earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 12.9 pct year-on-year to 6,305 thousand euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 5,585 thousand euros)

* For Q4 is confirming its guidance for USU Group of an increase in revenue to between 71 and 75 million euros in 2016 (2015: 66.1 million euros) with a strong rise in adjusted EBIT

* Lifted its 9 month revenue (IFRS) by 11.8 pct to 51,393 thousand euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 45,985 thousand euros)

* Group generated 9-month adjusted consolidated net profit of 4,748 thousand euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 4,405 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)