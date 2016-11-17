BRIEF-Gimv H1 net result (group's share) up at 85.1 million euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen Nv

* Record divestments produce excellent half-year result of 85.1 million euros ($91.01 million)- investment continues apace with eight new shareholdings - net asset value up 7.3 pct over past 6 months to 46.84 euros per share

* H1 net result (group's share) 85.1 million euros (3.35 euros per share)

* H1 operating profit 100.02 million euros versus 68.0 million euros year ago

* Net cash position at Sept. 30 amounted to 349.6 million euros

* Gimv strives to maintain its current dividend policy

* H1 net profit of the period 97.8 million euros versus 67.3 million euros year ago

* Investment portfolio: 895.4 million euros at Sept. 30 Source text: bit.ly/2f2Rpbw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)