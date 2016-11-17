FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding 9-month net profit up at CHF 55.1 million
November 17, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding 9-month net profit up at CHF 55.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Revenue at constant currency up 14.1 pct year over year to 2,547.9 million Swiss francs ($2.54 billion) for first nine months 2016, with organic volume growth at 6.2 pct

* Total value of gategroup's contract renewals in first nine months of 2016 amounts to more than 550 million francs on an annual basis, with a retention rate of 96 pct

* On 16 November 2016, board of directors of gategroup endorsed application for delisting of gategroup from Six Swiss Exchange and for suspension of listing obligations

* Significant acceleration in first nine months EBITDA, from 98.4 million francs last year to 156.8 million francs at constant currency

* 9-month net profit increased by 110.2 million francs to 55.1 million francs

* HNA acquisition update: settlement of offer is expected in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0017 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

