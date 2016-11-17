FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-KBC Group reports Q3 net profit rises to 629 million euros
November 17, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-KBC Group reports Q3 net profit rises to 629 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - KBC Groep NV :

* Q3 total income EUR 1.73 billion versus EUR 1.70 billion in Reuters poll

* Q3 net interest income EUR 1.06 billion versus EUR 1.06 billion in Reuters poll

* Q3 life insurance before reinsurance loss EUR 34 million versus loss EUR 51 million year ago

* Q3 net profit EUR 629 million versus EUR 547 million in Reuters poll

* Q3 non-life insurance before reinsurance profit EUR 164 million versus EUR 142 million year ago

* Updated guidance for Irish loan impairment charges is for a release of EUR 10-50 million for the full year

* Expects, in line with reassuring third-quarter growth, a sustained economic growth in both the euro area and the US for the rest of 2016 and in 2017

* In 2017, expects two more rate hikes of 25 basis points each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

