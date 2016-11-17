FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sempione Retail holds 82.62 pct of Charles Voegele shares as of Nov. 16
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sempione Retail holds 82.62 pct of Charles Voegele shares as of Nov. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sempione Retail AG :

* Up to the expiration of offer period on Nov. 16, a total of 5,546,284 Charles Voegele shares have been tendered into the offer corr. to 63.03 pct of all shares listed

* In addition, since Oct. 19, the offeror and the persons acting in concert with the offeror have acquired 126,784 Charles Voegele shares on the exchange or over the counter

* Participation as of Nov. 16 (subject to the settlement) amounts to a total of 7,270,569 Charles Voegele shares, corresponding to 82.62 pct of all Charles Voegele shares listed Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.