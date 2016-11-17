FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom H1 EBIT up 5 pct at 28.7 mln euros
#Communications Equipment
November 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom H1 EBIT up 5 pct at 28.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* H1 profit for period rose by 0.9 million euros (+5 pct) to 20.1 million euros ($21.49 million)

* Compared with same period of previous year, H1 revenues increased by 66.7 million euros (+27 pct) to 311.7 million euros

* H1 operating result (EBIT) increased by 1.3 million euros (+5 pct) to 28.7 million euros

* Is confident, based on results for first six months of year, that kapsch trafficcom group will increase its annual revenues by more than 100 million euros, in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

