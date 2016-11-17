FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Semperit Holding 9-month EBITDA down 4.2 pct at 72.2 mln euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding 9-month EBITDA down 4.2 pct at 72.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* In first three quarters of 2016, group's revenue was at 647.6 million euros ($691.96 million), 6.4 pct below prior-year value of 692.1 million euros

* 9-month EBIT also developed downward to 46.7 million euros, compared with 53.9 million euros in previous year

* For Q4 of 2016, Semperit expects no significant changes of market conditions

* This results in a forecast decline in EBITDA by approximately 10 pct and in EBIT by approximately 20 pct for overall financial year of 2016

* 9-month group's EBITDA decreased by 4.2 pct to 72.2 million euros (after 75.4 million euros)

* Due to negative foreign currency effects and higher interest costs, 9-month earnings after tax fell from 40.1 million euros to 23.4 million euros

* Semperit confirms outlook updated on Sept. 20

* Operational results of 2016 of Semperit Group will be well below results of 2015 (restated values)

* Generally low demand in industrial sector is expected to continue due to economic situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.