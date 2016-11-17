FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lucas Bols Amsterdam H1 net profit up 1.7 pct at 7.8 million euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 17, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lucas Bols Amsterdam H1 net profit up 1.7 pct at 7.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols Amsterdam Bv :

* H1 operating profit 11.3 million euros versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* Says Passoã activities is expected to increase copany's earnings per share by around 20 pct on a full-year basis

* Interim dividend set at 0.31 euros per share in cash

* H1 net profit 7.8 million euros versus 7.7 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 39.4 million euros versus 39.4 million euros year ago

* Maintains positive mid-term view of growth of the global brands and continued stabilisation of the regional brands Source text: bit.ly/2fXIlqs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.