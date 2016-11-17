FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Aqua Bio Technology Q3 EBITDA up at NOK 6.9 million
November 17, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aqua Bio Technology Q3 EBITDA up at NOK 6.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Q3 total income 12.0 million Norwegian crowns ($1.42 million) versus 10.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 6.9 million crowns versus 5.0 million crowns year ago

* Expects to see revenues from third party technology throughout 2017

* Says revenues from company's proprietary technology will remain steady in Q4, before being reduced in 2017 compared to previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4719 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

