BRIEF-Aqua Bio Technology Q3 EBITDA up at NOK 6.9 million

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Q3 total income 12.0 million Norwegian crowns ($1.42 million) versus 10.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 6.9 million crowns versus 5.0 million crowns year ago

* Expects to see revenues from third party technology throughout 2017

* Says revenues from company's proprietary technology will remain steady in Q4, before being reduced in 2017 compared to previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4719 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)