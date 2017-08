Nov 17 (Reuters) - Stille AB :

* Q3 net sales 22.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.39 million) versus 14.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 3.3 million crowns versus 1.5 million crowns year ago

* Growth in net sales was driven by increased US sales within Instrument and ImagiQ business area