Nov 17 (Reuters) - Idex ASA :

* Chairman Morten Opstad bought 100,000 shares in Idex through his wholly owned K-Konsult AS at average price of 7.07 Norwegian crowns

* Following transaction Opstad and close relations hold or control 6,989,196 shares in Idex Source text for Eikon:

