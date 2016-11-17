FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Lang & Schwarz Q3 group net profit down at 815,000 euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lang & Schwarz Q3 group net profit down at 815,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lang & Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :

* Q3 group net profit of 815 thousand euros ($871,724.00)(previous year: 1.589 million euros)

* Group net profit of 3.631 million euros in the first nine months of 2016 (previous year: 4.491 million euros)

* Profit from ordinary activities 1.247 million euros in the third quarter of 2016 (previous year: 2.312 million euros)

* From today's point of view, the record result from 2015 will not be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.