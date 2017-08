Nov 17 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA :

* Says Eutelsat selected Giglio Group unit, M-Three SatCom, for its distribution service through HotBird

* Says the choice can result in a turnover increase for the company to the amount of over 10 million euros ($10.70 million) over next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)