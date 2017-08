Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG :

* Major order: zumtobel group partners with Wilko to provide a turnkey LED lighting solution for over 380 stores in the UK, order worth 22 million euros ($23.56 million) Source text - bit.ly/2gkjmBv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)