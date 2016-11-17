BRIEF-Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei H1 EBIT up at 5.1 mln euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG :

* In the first half of 2016/17, the total revenues amounted to 23.7 million euros ($25.42 million)compared to 23.0 million euros in the previous year

* After deduction of income taxes and other comprehensive income after income taxes, the total result for h1 amounted to 3.7 million euros(previous year: 3.2 million euros).

* H1 EBIT reached 5.1 million euros and was 0.8 million euros higher than in previous year