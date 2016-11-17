FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says French insurers' profits set to fall due to competition
November 17, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says French insurers' profits set to fall due to competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - Low interest rates will also constrain profitability, particularly for French life insurers

* Fitch - Expect French life insurers to only marginally cut crediting rates (below 2% on average) in 2017

* Fitch - French non-life insurers face intense pricing pressure, both in motor and non-motor (notably commercial) lines

* Fitch: French insurers' profits set to fall due to competition

* Fitch - Expects French insurers to face intense pricing competition leading to lower profits in 2017

* Fitch - Expects a combined ratio of 102% for market in 2016 and 2017, assuming a normalised level of weather-related claims in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

