BRIEF-Joyas International decides to scale down jewellery products business

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Joyas International Holdings Ltd :

* Group may incur restructuring costs or dispose of its inventories at a loss

* Group expects sales in its metal gift products and jewellery products business to remain weak in 12 months

* Loss on disposal of fixed assets relating to jewellery products business, if any, is expected to be minimal

* Group has decided to scale down its jewellery products business

* Group expects revenue and costs of jewellery products business to be reduced

* "Focus its resources and efforts on its metal gifts business, financing business and its nickel ore trading business"

* Group has decided to scale down its jewellery products business