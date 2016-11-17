BRIEF-Joyas International decides to scale down jewellery products business

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Joyas International Holdings Ltd :
* Group may incur restructuring costs or dispose of its inventories at a loss
* Group expects sales in its metal gift products and jewellery products business to remain weak in 12 months
* Loss on disposal of fixed assets relating to jewellery products business, if any, is expected to be minimal
* Group has decided to scale down its jewellery products business
* Group expects revenue and costs of jewellery products business to be reduced
* "Focus its resources and efforts on its metal gifts business, financing business and its nickel ore trading business"
* Group has decided to scale down its jewellery products business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: