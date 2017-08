Nov 17 (Reuters) - Far East Holdings Bhd

* Qtrly revenue 99.3 million rgt versus 92.2 million rgt

* board had approved an interim single tier dividend of 10 sen per share be declared in respect of the financial year ending 31 december 2016

* Qtrly profit attributable 69.4 million rgt versus 28.4 million rgt