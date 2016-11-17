BRIEF-Staples announces third quarter 2016 performance

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Staples Inc
* Staples Inc says total company sales for Q3 of 2016 were $5.4 billion, a decrease of four percent compared to Q3 of 2015
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Staples Inc says company expects to achieve fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share in range of $0.23 to $0.26 for Q4 of 2016.
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent
* For Q4 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus q4 of 2015
* Staples Inc - For full year 2016, company has increased its free cash flow guidance from approximately $600 million to approximately $700 million
* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America in 2016.
* Staples - Q3 results on GAAP basis include pre-tax charges of $57 million primarily related to impairment of intangible assets in international operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $5.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Staples Inc - Divested company's retail business in United Kingdom for nominal proceeds early in Q4 of 2016
* Staples, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 performance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Staples Inc- Qtrly comparable store sales decreased four percent, primarily reflecting a decline in customer traffic versus prior year.
* Staples Inc - Acquired Capital Office Products, an independent office products dealer that generates more than $100 million of annual revenue early in Q4