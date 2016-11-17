FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cogobuy Group posts Q3 gross merchandise value RMB5.773 billion, up 54.2 pct
November 17, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cogobuy Group posts Q3 gross merchandise value RMB5.773 billion, up 54.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cogobuy Group

* For three months ended september 30, 2016 group's gross merchandise value was RMB5.773 billion, representing an increase of 54.2%

* Q3 gross margin was 8.2%

* Q3 net profit attributable to equity shareholders of company grew significantly to approximately RMB133.2 million, representing an increase of 50.8% year-over-year

* Q3 company recorded a total revenue of RMB3.453 billion, representing an increase of 38.0% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

