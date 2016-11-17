BRIEF-Far East Horizon says unit and Shanghai International Trust entered into trust contract

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and shanghai international trust entered into trust contract

* IFEL has agreed to entrust shanghai international trust with underlying assets and shanghai international trust agreed to be trustee

* Total amount of trust scale under trust shall be RMB1.77 billion

* Net proceeds received from transaction will be applied on future finance lease transactions

* It is anticipated that upon completion of transaction, group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB6.5 million