Sferanet SA :

* Rises its FY 2016 financial forecast

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 4.4 million zlotys ($1.06 million) versus previously forecasted revenue of 2.7 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 1.0 million zlotys versus previously forecasted EBITDA of 0.8 million zlotys ($1 = 4.1396 zlotys)