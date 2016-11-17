FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Spar Nord investigates issue of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
November 17, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord investigates issue of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Investigates the potential for issuing Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

* Loan, which is expected to be in order of 400 million Danish crowns ($57.7 million), will have perpetual term with possibility of early redemption five years after issue

* Loan will have a trigger of 5 1/8 percent, which means that loan will be written down if Spar Nord's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio drops below this limit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9338 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

