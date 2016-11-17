FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Staples says as Q3 ens the company still in the process of evaluating a potential sale of its European Operations
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Staples says as Q3 ens the company still in the process of evaluating a potential sale of its European Operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* Staples - As of end of Q3, the company was still in the process of evaluating a potential sale of its European Operations - SEC filing

* Staples - As of the end of Q3, concluded that its European Operations did not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale

* Staples in 10Q filing - Decision regarding a potential sale of European Operations is expected in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Staples - Expects to recognize a loss estimated at $70 - $80 million in Q4 from sale of retail business in the United Kingdom

* Staples - Staples UK retail generated sales of $177 million during the year-to-date 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2f3s4hm] Further company coverage:

