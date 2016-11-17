BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces 2017 capital spending program and production outlook

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc -

* Suncor Energy announces 2017 capital spending program and production outlook

* 2017 guidance includes a projected suncor oil sands operations cash operating costs per barrel range of $24.00 - $27.00

* Sees 2017 capital spending program of between $4.8 billion and $5.2 billion

* Sees 2017 average production of 680,000 to 720,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)

* Sees 2017 cash operating costs per barrel to be $32.00 - $35.00

* Approximately 40 per cent of 2017 capital spending program is allocated towards upstream growth projects