FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Scandic receives damages in dispute with Folkets Hus & Park in Sundsvall
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Scandic receives damages in dispute with Folkets Hus & Park in Sundsvall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Receives damages in dispute with Folkets Hus & Park in Sundsvall

* Parties have reached agreement in which neither party will appeal judgment

* Folkets Hus in Sundsvall is obliged to pay damages to Scandic totaling 59,504,687 Swedish crowns ($6.50 million) plus interest on sum from Sept. 30

* Total amount of damages including interest amounts to 64,791,887 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1593 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.